MPD wants to hire more women

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is the city’s first female chief.

“I’m honored to be Memphis’ first female Chief, and I think it speaks volumes for the city, that this is a city on the move, this is a city that’s open to inclusiveness, diversity,” said Chief Davis.

Chief Davis says she would like to see more women join the department, she recently signed the 30x30 initiative with the hopes of making that happen.

“It’s to diversify our workforce by hiring 30% women by 2030 and we have already gotten a good start. Here in the city of Memphis we have 17% which is higher than the national average of 12% so as we have an aggressive recruiting campaign it’s really timely,” said Chief Davis.

Davis mentioned previous departments she’s worked at were below the national average, giving her confidence MPD will reach their 30x30 goal.

“This is an opportunity for women to show we can be leaders, we can lead organizations in a way that everybody has an opportunity,” said Chief Davis.

The Memphis Police Department is looking to fill over 550 positions. Governor Bill Lee is expected to soon sign a bill that would expand the residency requirements for first responders and possibly help fill these positions.

