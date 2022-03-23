Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD looking for suspect accused of 13 armed robberies throughout city

City-wide business burglary suspect
City-wide business burglary suspect(Memphis Police Department)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man who is accused of committing at least 13 violent armed robberies throughout the city.

Police say beginning on January 13, the suspect has robbed numerous dollar stores, pharmacies, gas stations, pawnshops and auto part stores city-wide.

Officers described the suspect as a black male, standing 5′11, weighing approximately 225 pounds and wearing a grey “GAP” sweater, grey sweatpants or ripped blue jeans, white shoes, or black shoes, a black skull cap, and a black mask.

The suspect is always armed with a handgun and is known to wear a black mask with “Black Lives Matter” imprinted on it, police say.

Business Robberies City-Wide Report #2203009126ME, #2203008206ME, #2203007937ME, #2203004006ME, #2203002949ME,...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

