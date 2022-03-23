MPD looking for suspect accused of 13 armed robberies throughout city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man who is accused of committing at least 13 violent armed robberies throughout the city.

Police say beginning on January 13, the suspect has robbed numerous dollar stores, pharmacies, gas stations, pawnshops and auto part stores city-wide.

Officers described the suspect as a black male, standing 5′11, weighing approximately 225 pounds and wearing a grey “GAP” sweater, grey sweatpants or ripped blue jeans, white shoes, or black shoes, a black skull cap, and a black mask.

The suspect is always armed with a handgun and is known to wear a black mask with “Black Lives Matter” imprinted on it, police say.

