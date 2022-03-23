Advertise with Us
MPD chief talks to children at St. Agnes, St. Domonic School in celebration of Women’s History Month

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis talked to students at St. Agnes Academy and St. Domonic School for Boys Wednesday morning in celebration of Women’s History Month.

It’s a part of the St. Agnes Academy Girl Talk Program.

The academy is an all-girls school.

Davis spoke to the young girls and boys about her journey to protect and serve.

“We believe our girls need to see it to be it. Our city’s first female police chief with over 35 years of experience in law enforcement is an outstanding role model,” said St. Agnes Academy Lower School Dean.

