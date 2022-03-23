MPD chief talks to children at St. Agnes, St. Domonic School in celebration of Women’s History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis talked to students at St. Agnes Academy and St. Domonic School for Boys Wednesday morning in celebration of Women’s History Month.

It’s a part of the St. Agnes Academy Girl Talk Program.

St Agnes Girl Talk



Chief Davis spent time with students at St Agnes Academy and St Dominic School for Boys answering questions from the students. This is part of the St Agnes Academy Girl Talk program. pic.twitter.com/c6PRpgal0a — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 23, 2022

The academy is an all-girls school.

Davis spoke to the young girls and boys about her journey to protect and serve.

“We believe our girls need to see it to be it. Our city’s first female police chief with over 35 years of experience in law enforcement is an outstanding role model,” said St. Agnes Academy Lower School Dean.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.