MPD: Car crashes into MAS gate after shots fired, chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are needing the public’s help in locating suspects accused of shooting at a driver, chasing them and causing a crash near the Memphis Animal Shelter Monday night.

Police say the victim was in the area of Summer Avenue and Raleigh LaGrange Road when unknown suspect’s driving a silver Altima started shooting at the victim. The suspects then allegedly chased the victim to Appling City Cove where the victim crashed through the gate of the Memphis Animal Shelter.

After the crash, police say the victim fled from the scene on foot. The suspects shot at the vehicle multiple times, took the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Aggravated Assault / MVT Passenger Vehicle 2350 Appling City Cove Report #22023008864ME MEMPHIS, TN – On March 21,... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

