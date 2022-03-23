More clouds and chilly conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy, windy and cool with patchy drizzle through the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Expect more off and on clouds with a little sun at times with highs in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Lows Friday night will drop into the low 40s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: More sunshine is expected with highs in the mid 70s on Monday and around 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A round of showers and storms will arrive on Thursday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

