Morant out for Grizzlies vs Nets Wednesday at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The eyes of the professional basketball world will be on Memphis Wednesday when the Grizzlies host the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN is focusing all its NBA coverage on the matchup which would have featured Griz All Star Guard Ja Morant against Nets Super Star Kevin Durant.

But that matchup is off.

The Grizzlies officially list Morant as out for the game with right knee soreness.

Morant is still recovering from a sore knee he injured last Friday at Atlanta on a drive to the basket late in the game. He’s missed two of the last three games with knee and back soreness but is still averaging more than 27 points per game.

Morant had limited practice Tuesday.

Head Coach Taylor Jenkins says his star guard still needs some more recovery time before he gets back on the court.

For the Nets, Forward Kevin Durant has been red hot since coming back from injury himself. In his last five games, Durant is averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

As a 12-time All-Star, and 4-time NBA scoring champ, KD is used to the spotlight, but he says Morant’s star is just beginning to shine. And he rates him among the best to play the game.

“He’s a combination of players, I feel. I think the greatest players can transform into anybody at any point. And I think Ja is on the way to that. I see, when we’re playing, like 2-3-4 different Hall of Famers in his game, y’know, from Iverson to he might make a Jordan type layup. He might run down the court like a Westbrook or a D Rose,” said Durant. “His float game is up there with some of the best who’ve ever played. I don’t want to gas him up too much ‘cause we’re playing against him, but I think the sky’s the limit for him. The future is obviously bright. He makes everybody better playing against him. Even opponents.”

Tipoff for the Grizzlies and Nets is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at FedExForum. It will be televised nationally on ESPN. The Grizzlies, by the way, are 13 and 2 without Morant in the lineup.

