Memphis Americans Sweep double header at Landers Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - It’s a Good Day for soccer in Memphis. The Memphis Americans Indoor Franchise pulled off a double at the Landers Center in Southaven.

The Americans Men beat Columbus 13-5.

They are now 11-5 overall, 1.5 out of first place in the National Indoor Soccer League behind the Fayetteville Fury.

The Americans Women beat the Rapids 8-1.

They improve to a league-leading 14-2 overall.

The Americans’ last home games of the regular season are Sunday at the Landers Center in Southaven.

