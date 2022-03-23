Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Americans Sweep double header at Landers Center

(Pexels)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - It’s a Good Day for soccer in Memphis. The Memphis Americans Indoor Franchise pulled off a double at the Landers Center in Southaven.

The Americans Men beat Columbus 13-5.

They are now 11-5 overall, 1.5 out of first place in the National Indoor Soccer League behind the Fayetteville Fury. 

The Americans Women beat the Rapids 8-1.

They improve to a league-leading 14-2 overall.

The Americans’ last home games of the regular season are Sunday at the Landers Center in Southaven.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

Team of the Week Honors for 901 FC
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant goes up for a dunk during the second half of the team's NBA...
Morant out for Grizzlies vs Nets Wednesday at FedExForum
Xavier Cullens
Tigers name Dawkins running back coach
Mississippi State announces Chris Jans as new men's basketball head coach.
Mississippi State names new men’s HEA basketball coach