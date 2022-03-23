Man indicted in stabbing death after dominoes game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bi-weekly routine of playing dominoes ended with one man stabbed to death.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, Maurice Walker was playing dominoes with Leroy Jones and a woman on May 18, 2021.

The report says the woman went to bed around 8:30 p.m., leaving Walker and Jones in the dining room. She told investigators that Walker came into her room around 3 a.m. and that this was unusual because he comes over twice a week for dominoes but never stays the night.

The following morning the woman asked Walker to wake Jones, and Walker said he found Jones unresponsive in the laundry room. When officers made the scene the found Jones lying in a pool of blood with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead.

The report says that evidence collected from the scene and Walker’s clothes and he is indicted on one count of first-degree murder with a $500,000 bond.

