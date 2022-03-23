Advertise with Us
‘He was laying there praying’: Man rides out tornado in his bed

A man is Texas is grateful his elderly father survived a tornado that tore up his home. (Source: KSAT)
By Sarah Acosta
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KINGSBURY, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas man is grateful that his elderly father is unharmed after he rode out a tornado that tore through his property from his bed.

Clint Murphy was taking it all in Tuesday as he went through their belongings, left scattered hundreds of feet across his property outside of Kingsbury, Texas. A tornado tore through his RV and father’s home Monday evening.

“Yeah, it’s pretty emotional,” he said.

He wasn’t home when the tornado struck, but his 70-year-old, immobile father was.

“And they walked around the corner here and he was sitting on the edge of that bed smoking,” Murphy said. “Just sitting there. ‘Took y’all long enough,’ he said. ‘About time y’all got here.’”

Murphy doesn’t understand how his father wasn’t hurt.

“No scratch and I guarantee he was, he was laying there praying,” he said. “I guarantee you that.”

Those were prayers answered when he remained unharmed after the home’s roof collapsed and most of the walls were ripped off.

“He said the roof fell on him and then he said it lifted off of him,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s whole living room is gone. All the stuff stored in his shed is untouched, but the shed itself was sucked up onto the house and into a tree.

Several kayaks are scattered across the property, and his new RV is destroyed. It was sitting on concrete squares when strong winds picked it up and moved it about 15 yards, wrapping it around a tree.

Murphy is staying positive, saying all they can do now is clean up and rebuild.

“Maybe two little cabins for me and my dad,” He said.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

