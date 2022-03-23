Advertise with Us
The 'Fast & The Furriest' 5K and Walk benefitting the Humane Society of Memphis happening this weekend

5K and Walk on Saturday, March 26, 2022
By Erin Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County host The Fast & The Furriest 5K and Walk Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Participants will be able to join the fun in-person or virtually this year.

If you’re joining them in-person, check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County (935 Farm Road, Memphis, TN 38134)

Participants can start their race anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Check out the weekend forecast here.

If you prefer to join virtually, you can run the 5k anytime through March 26. You can do so in your own neighborhood or at one of the pre-selected 5K courses around Memphis. Once you run your 5K, return to your registration page and enter your race time. This will ensure that you are included in the results posted after the race.

The Humane Society says the winner must be registered.

When you register, you will automatically have a fundraising profile. The Humane Society encourages participants to customize their page, and share with friends to gather donations. Every person that raises $100 or more will receive a Humane Hero t-shirt!

Click here for Packet Pickup Information and Fast & Furriest COVID Guidelines.

Please note: In the event of cancellation due to extenuating circumstances, all registration fees will be viewed as donations and are non-refundable.

For sponsorship and vendor information, contact Katie McMurtry at (901) 937-3943 or kmcmurtry@memphishumane.org

