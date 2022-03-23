Cool temperatures linger through the end of the week, but temperatures rebound this weekend into next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought heavy rain to the Mid-South yesterday has moved east of the area, but an associated area of low pressure remains in place across the Midwest, giving us cool, cloudy and dreary conditions across the Mid-South today.

Surface Map as of 7 AM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (WMC)

This area of low pressure could result in a few light sprinkles and areas of drizzle rotating through the Mid-South today.

Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and cool temperatures this afternoon in the lower 50s.

Clouds and Radar as of 7 AM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (WMC)

Clouds will gradually clear overnight, so we will see more sun tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain below-average (average high: 67) heading into the weekend, but with abundant sunshine throughout much of the extended forecast, we’ll see temperatures warm to the 70s by Monday.

The warm temperatures will continue into Tuesday with a few locations possibly reaching 80 degrees.

7 day forecast as of 7 AM Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (WMC)

