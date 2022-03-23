Advertise with Us
Clouds linger today, cooler weather for next few days

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few light showers will be possible this morning and afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. However, clouds will linger today and high temperatures will only reach the lower 50s. Clouds will gradually clear overnight, so we will see more sun tomorrow.

TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 53 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph, gusts around 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will feature more sunshine, but highs will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the 30s. We will have a beautiful day Friday with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain dry and sunny at the start of next week, which will help temperatures climb. High temperatures will jump to the mid to upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

