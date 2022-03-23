Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City of Memphis preparing to move into second pass of storm debris removal

Memphis ice storm debris
Memphis ice storm debris(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is gearing up for the second pass of storm debris removal left behind from February’s ice storm.

Emergency contractor crews are about 95% finished with the first pass, according to city officials.

The second pass will begin the first week of April.

If you are in need of any debris removal, the city asks that the community bring it to the curbside for collection as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

Latest News

Meet a music therapist working with pediatric cancer patients at St. Jude Children’s Research...
Meet a music therapist working with pediatric cancer patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Lizzie DiGiovanni is a music therapist at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Meet a music therapist working with pediatric cancer patients at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
ALEC ranks Governor Bill Lee 6th best governor
Shelby County Commission
Commissioners appointed Charles Everett to the Memphis-Shelby County School Board to represent District 6.