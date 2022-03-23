City of Memphis preparing to move into second pass of storm debris removal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is gearing up for the second pass of storm debris removal left behind from February’s ice storm.

Emergency contractor crews are about 95% finished with the first pass, according to city officials.

The second pass will begin the first week of April.

If you are in need of any debris removal, the city asks that the community bring it to the curbside for collection as soon as possible.

