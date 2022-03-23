Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Talking to aging parents about the decision to stop driving

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to statistics from the national highway traffic safety administration, there are more than 30 million senior drivers in the U.S. Many adult children worry about their aging parent’s safety and the safety of others. But talking to a parent about driving can be emotional.

Driving isn’t just a way to get around. For many seniors, it’s a sign of independence and giving it up isn’t easy.

Phyllis Bouck, 98, says she doesn’t get on the highway and drive slowly.

“It was not my choice,” said 89-year-old Patricia Gamier. “A young lady slammed her car into mine and demolished my car and put me in the hospital.”

In a recent survey, nearly 40% of people said the single hardest conversation they have with their aging parents was about handing over the car keys.

“Families and children would rather talk about funeral plans and selling a house before they would talk about taking away the keys from their adult drivers,” said David Bernstein, MD.

But the conversation does need to happen.

Experts recommend talking to your parent early on about their driving before you even get concerned, so you can agree on a plan. If you think your loved one is putting themselves at risk, give specific examples of incidents that occurred. Avoid being confrontational and listen to what they have to say.

Lastly, present practical alternatives. You might suggest a taxi or ride-share services like Lyft or Go-Go Grandparent. Or, have family members come up with a schedule to drive your parent to important appointments.

County transportation services may also provide free or low-cost rides. And set up a grocery or food delivery service, so they won’t have to worry about the essentials.

Statistics show drivers 65 years of age and older are 16% more likely than adult drivers to cause an accident.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways