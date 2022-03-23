Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 injured in shooting near Orange Mound

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Filmore Avenue near the Orange Mound area.

Our team reached out to police and we were able to learn one person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police did not release any information on a suspect.

If you know anything about this investigation call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Elvis Art removed from new MEM terminal
MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways

Latest News

Confirmation hearings began Monday for historic Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson.
Mid-South senators question Supreme Court nominee’s stance on sentencing for child pornographers, abortion
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland introduces his nominees for the MLGW board of commissioners on...
Strickland introduces nominees for MLGW board as major decision draws closer
Poplar Avenue
TDOT paving project to close lanes on Poplar Ave. through fall
Speaker of house subpoenaed
Tennessee Speaker of the House amongst several other House Republicans to receive subpoena