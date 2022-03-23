1 injured in shooting near Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on Filmore Avenue near the Orange Mound area.

Our team reached out to police and we were able to learn one person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police did not release any information on a suspect.

If you know anything about this investigation call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

