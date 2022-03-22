Your First Alert to a drier pattern for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain moves out of the Mid-South tonight as a drier pattern takes shape, but clouds will linger a bit longer and temperatures will be below average for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of a stray shower, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind and lows in the upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.