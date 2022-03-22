Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Young Dolph murder suspect involved in “attempted fight” in jail, officials say

Justin Johnson
Justin Johnson(U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man accused killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph was involved in a incident at 201 Poplar, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says.

SCSO says Justin Johnson, also known as Straight Dropp, was involved in an “attempted fight” with another inmate on Friday.

According to TMZ, Johnson was punched by a inmate while on a phone call during visitation. TMZ spoke with Johnson’s lawyer, Juni Ganguli who says Johnson was not severely injured.

It’s not known what led to the fight.

Johnson is scheduled to be in court on Thursday for the killing of Young Dolph.

