Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers name Dawkins running back coach

Xavier Cullens
Xavier Cullens(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college football news, Sean Dawkins is the new running back coach at the University of Memphis.

Dawkins comes to the UofM after three years at Charlotte where the 49ers led Conference USA in rushing with a school record of 2,639 yards in 2019. That team averaged 203 yards a game on the ground.

Dawkins also coached at Troy University, his Alma Mater, along with Austin Peay, Chattanooga and Murray State.

Dawkins replaces Anthony Jones, who recently left the UofM for a similar position at TCU.  

He joins the Tigers program looking for consistency in its rushing attack. The UofM also waging a strong quarterback battle between incumbent Seth Henigan, coming off a Freshman All American Season, and Grant Gunnell, the Arizona transfer coming off a torn ACL.

New Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey had this to say about the competition.

“You know what, it’s a great problem to have. A great situation to be a part of,” he said. “Two guys that can compete. Two guys that are going to push each other. and the best thing about those guys is they work together.  It’s a competition. It’s a heated competition. We’re all competitive people in this industry, in this business, and in this game. Ah, but they work with each other.”

The Tigers have 14 more workouts before the annual Spring Game Friday Night Stripes on April 22 at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help
Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Search continues for suspects wanted in mass shooting at Ark. car show

Latest News

Mississippi State announces Chris Jans as new men's basketball head coach.
Mississippi State names new men’s HEA basketball coach
Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Memphis excited to match up with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in round of 32
Online sports betting booms in the Mid-South
Sports betting wagers rise as Mid-South college hoops progress in March Madness
Tennessee moves on to NCAA second round
Tennessee moves on to NCAA second round