Tigers name Dawkins running back coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In college football news, Sean Dawkins is the new running back coach at the University of Memphis.

Dawkins comes to the UofM after three years at Charlotte where the 49ers led Conference USA in rushing with a school record of 2,639 yards in 2019. That team averaged 203 yards a game on the ground.

Dawkins also coached at Troy University, his Alma Mater, along with Austin Peay, Chattanooga and Murray State.

Dawkins replaces Anthony Jones, who recently left the UofM for a similar position at TCU.

He joins the Tigers program looking for consistency in its rushing attack. The UofM also waging a strong quarterback battle between incumbent Seth Henigan, coming off a Freshman All American Season, and Grant Gunnell, the Arizona transfer coming off a torn ACL.

New Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey had this to say about the competition.

“You know what, it’s a great problem to have. A great situation to be a part of,” he said. “Two guys that can compete. Two guys that are going to push each other. and the best thing about those guys is they work together. It’s a competition. It’s a heated competition. We’re all competitive people in this industry, in this business, and in this game. Ah, but they work with each other.”

The Tigers have 14 more workouts before the annual Spring Game Friday Night Stripes on April 22 at the Liberty Bowl.

