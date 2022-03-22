Strickland introduces nominees for MLGW board as major decision draws closer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Deciding where MLGW will get its electricity in the future is one of the biggest decisions facing city leaders and it could impact generations of Memphians to come.

On Tuesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland introduced his nominees for the MLGW Board of Commissioners, who will play an instrumental role in deciding whether MLGW leaves the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), which is where the public utility currently gets the electricity that powers 430,000 homes and businesses.

Three of the mayor’s nominees, Mitch Graves, Leon Dickson, and Michael Pohlman, are being reappointed.

Two of the nominees, Carl Person and Cheryl Pesce, are new.

Person and Pesce will replace Steven Wishnia and Carlee McCullough.

Strickland said MLGW commissioner Wishnia served for 14 years and it was time to move on.

He says McCullough was offered another term but declined.

It comes one month after Action News 5 confirmed all five members of MLGW’s current board were serving well after their terms had expired.

Mayor Strickland says he was well aware of the issue and says his decision to delay reappointing members, or selecting new members, was intentional.

“I want you to know I was aware of that fact,” Strickland told council members. “But I did not want to change horses, so to speak, until the responses to the RFP [requests for proposals] were finished. And now that time has come.”

The mayor is referring to MLGW’s bidding process to potentially find a new power supplier.

Right now, MLGW gets the electricity that powers 430,000 homes and businesses from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

But Memphis city leaders are considering getting that power elsewhere for a cheaper price tag and potentially passing the savings on to MLGW customers in the form of cheaper utility bills.

The mayor compares the process, which is lengthy, to a football game.

“If the power supply issue were a football game, I believe we are at the end of the first quarter,” said Strickland.

The mayor says the second, third, and fourth quarters involve a review process.

MLGW’s board of commissioners will play a key role in the evaluation.

MLGW commissioner and board chairman Mitch Graves says he knows it will be a big decision.

“This is potentially one of the biggest decisions and MLG&W and the mayor will make the last 50 years and maybe the coming 50 years,” Graves said.

The final decision will rest with the city council.

But as one council member, Cheyenne Johnson, pointed out, council members are not experts on energy.

That’s why she’s pushing for the council to hire their own energy consultant to provide some oversight.

After a lengthy discussion, the council decided to hold off on Johnson’s proposal for two weeks.

