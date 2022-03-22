Shelby County Commission tackles COVID-19, child homicide cases, education and election budget

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commissioners were busy Monday voting on several different items -- some impacting county elections and education.

They heard from several speakers today including Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis and even appointed a new member to the Memphis Shelby County School board.

Shelby County Health Department Director Michelle Taylor gave an optimistic update to commissioners on COVID-19.

“We are happy to see that the numbers are remaining low,” said Taylor. “We have a seven-day daily average over the last seven days of 22 cases per day which is just about as low as it’s ever been.”

She also says the department will be looking to be part of a CDC wastewater surveillance program to track COVID-19.

Several parents who lost children to gun violence spoke to commissioners expressing their concerns about Memphis Police Department and its children’s homicide investigations.

“It’s been almost two years and no one has reached out to us,” said parent Valencia Whitten.

Chief CJ Davis was invited to chambers to address their concerns.

“I think there’s opportunities for us to do better and when we know better, we do better,” said Davis. “We know now that there are, and these are probably just a handful of individuals, that probably need regular information no matter when the homicide occurred.”

Commissioners voted to increase the county’s election commission budget by almost $340,000. This one-time increase is for printing and postage the county will use to alert voters of polling location changes after the election commission eliminated more than 30 voting precincts in February.

Commissioners passed the first reading of an ordinance that would increase the salary of the chairman of the Memphis Shelby County Board of Education to $45,000.

Commissioners also voted in favor of two resolutions.

One urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to support programs addressing race and gender disparities in the business industry and an increase funding to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for regular trash cleanup on interstates and state highways.

Commissioners also appointed Charles Everett to the Memphis-Shelby County School Board to represent District 6.

He will fill former Commissioner Shante Avant’s seat after she resigned in February. Everett will serve in the seat temporarily unless voters elect him to a full term at the polls in August.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

