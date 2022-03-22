Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
More rain or storms through the afternoon

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cloudy with more rain or storms through the afternoon. 100%. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be southeast at 15 to 20 mph, gusts around 30 mph. The overall severe threat is very low, but there could be a strong storm or two with damaging wind in northeast MS.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a passing shower. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will remain cloudy with patchy drizzle. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with lows in the upper 30s on Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will feature more sunshine, but highs will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the 30s. We will have a beautiful day Friday with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. High temperatures will jump to the mid 70s on Monday.

