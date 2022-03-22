Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi State names new men’s HEA basketball coach

Mississippi State announces Chris Jans as new men's basketball head coach.
Mississippi State announces Chris Jans as new men's basketball head coach.(Mississippi State Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - New Mexico State’s loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Arkansas Saturday ends up being a win for Mississippi State, quickly naming Chris Jans to be bench boss in Starkville.    

The Bulldogs grabbed him to be their next head coach replacing Ben Howland, who mutually agreed to depart the school last week. 

Jans spent five seasons at New Mexico State, posting an impressive 122-32 record, with three NCAA Tournament appearances.

It would have been four had the 2020 tourney not been canceled due to COVID-19. 

The Lobos’ second-round NCAA appearance was the first in his tenure at New Mexico State. 

He now takes on a Bulldogs job with very little.

“I ain’t got my head around all that yet, fortunately, I’ve gone through this a few times of being a new head coach at different levels, it’s going to be fast furious here for a while, it won’t be the offseason that we could’ve had if we didn’t take this opportunity, but just a lot to do, got to get our team put together, get our coaching staff put together, get a lay of the land, in terms of big picture, I’ve got a lot to learn about Starkville and Mississippi State and we’re going to start immediately,” said Jans.

Jan’s Lobos battled Arkansas to the wire in NCAA second-round action Saturday night before falling 53-48.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
Billy Ray Turner listens to closing arguments in his trial for the murder of Lorenzen Wright.
Jury finds Billy Ray Turner guilty of all charges in Lorenzen Wright murder, sentenced to life in prison
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say
Bill Boylan says 25 deer have recently jumped to their deaths in the same spot. He didn’t get...
GRAPHIC: Deer can’t stop jumping to their deaths from this overpass as residents beg for help
Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Search continues for suspects wanted in mass shooting at Ark. car show

Latest News

Xavier Cullens
Tigers name Dawkins running back coach
Memphis takes down Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Memphis excited to match up with No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in round of 32
Online sports betting booms in the Mid-South
Sports betting wagers rise as Mid-South college hoops progress in March Madness
Tennessee moves on to NCAA second round
Tennessee moves on to NCAA second round