MEM removes artwork from new terminal after Memphis artist’s piece sparks controversy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Controversy at Memphis International Airport. Just one month after a remodeled Concourse B re-opened, with dozens of new pieces of artwork by local artists on display, one of the pictures has been removed from public view.

Memphis International Airport worked with the UrbanArt Commission in selecting more than 40 works of contemporary art for the new terminal. A piece called Constellations VIII/Golden Fields by Tommy Kha, depicting an Asian Elvis, has been taken down leading art lovers and the artist himself to wonder...why?

The airport’s $200 million Concourse B re-opened on Feb. 15 to great celebration. And the local artwork, $1.5 million worth, drew much of the praise for its richness and diversity. But last week, Kha’s art was removed.

Airport President and CEO Scott Brockman issued the following statement to Action News 5:

“Recently, the Airport Authority has received a lot of negative feedback from Elvis fans about one of the art pieces that was purchased and installed in our recently modernized concourse. When the airport created its art program, our goal was to purchase and display artwork that did not include public figures or celebrities. Our selection committee made an exception in the case of Tommy Kha’s piece and recommended its purchase. This was the only piece in the art collection that depicted a celebrity or public figure. While we understand that the artist created the piece as a tribute to Elvis, the public reaction has been strong, leading us to revisit that original goal of avoiding the depiction of public figures in our art collection. As a result, the airport determined it was best to temporarily remove the piece while we determine our best path forward.

We are open to the possibility of commissioning new artwork by Tommy Kha to replace his previous piece.

Among the complaints, there were a small number of comments that included language that referred to Mr. Kha’s race, and such comments are completely unacceptable. The Airport Authority does not support those comments nor does it form the basis for the Authority’s decision regarding the piece. MSCAA has been very intentional to emphasize local artists, diversity, and inclusion with this art program, and we will continue to do so.”

Kha, who posted to Instagram “kinda stunned to be part of the collection” when it debuted a month ago.

He shared another post Monday expressing his disappointment: “I’m quite disappointed. The opportunity gave me hope artists like myself could be represented.”

Lauren Kennedy, Executive Director of the UrbanArt Commission, the non-profit that helped the airport curate this collection, posted a statement to social media:

“UAC respects and appreciates Tommy Kha and his art, and was pleased to recommend him to be included in the Memphis International Airport collection. Tommy grew up in Whitehaven, has spent years doing documentary work about Elvis tribute artists/impersonators, and considers himself a part of that community.We worked very intentionally with the airport authority and selection committee to curate an art program that speaks to a diverse and authentic creative community representative of Memphis. The artwork was originally approved and is ultimately owned by the airport authority for display on their property. We are opposed to Tommy Kha’s installation being removed from display, especially considering the openly racist comments made online in the development of this situation. Airport leadership has chosen to remove an artwork from a Memphis artist, for reasons that we adamantly disagree with. UAC is in contact with the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority and advocates for the artwork to be reinstalled. UAC is committed to exploring options to help protect artists in future situations where racism, homophobia and silencing of artists’ voices discourage a meaningful dialogue. We will continue working with our team, board, the local artist community and clients to address processes in the selection, installation and protection of work in public spaces.”

Reaction on social media to the artwork’s removal was swift:

“This is deeply upsetting,” tweeted Nicole Hughes. “Your art and voice is so needed in the Memphis community.”

”This is anti-Asian hate pure and simple,” posted DShawn Richards.

And from Lurene Kelley, “Asians are a small population in Memphis. But here we are. Removing his work like this is hurtful. It’s never too late to do the right thing Fly Memphis.”

When we reached out by phone Monday night, Tommy Kha told Action News 5:

“My intentions right now are to focus on preventing this from happening to other artists.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.