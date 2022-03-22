Advertise with Us
Heavy rain and gusty winds with thunderstorms today

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of rain along a cold front will continue to push through our area today. Heavy rain will be likely along and west of the Mississippi River this morning and then other areas in north Mississippi and west Tennessee will see thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain will slowly taper off this evening. Flooding will be possible with up to 3″ of rain, so a Flood Watch will be in effect through 7pm tonight. There is also a Wind Advisory through this evening with south winds gusting to over 30 mph.

TODAY: Cloudy. 100%. High: 65 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 15 to 20 mph, gusts around 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30%. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: South at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain cloudy on Wednesday and patchy drizzle will be possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s on Wednesday night. Thursday will feature more sunshine, but highs will stay in the upper 50s with lows in the 30s. We will have a beautiful day Friday with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. High temperatures will jump to the mid 70s on Monday.

