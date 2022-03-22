Flood Watch, Wind Advisory in effect as thunderstorms head to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong winds and potential for flooding across our area has forced emergency leaders to speak out asking people to be cautious.

The National Weather Service is reporting more severe conditions toward the southern part of Mississippi with a flood watch in effect until 7 p.m. for the Mid-South.

State leaders in Mississippi have some concerns about this latest storm system.

Some of the main concerns are complacency and flooding. Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is urging folks to have their weather alerts turned on to stay informed.

MEMA also says it’s always best to prepare for a worst-case scenario.

Malary White, the director of external affairs at MEMA, says they recommend you take pictures of your home when major weather approaches.

“What does it look like before the disaster happens? If it does hit you, having before and after pictures is very helpful,” she said. “We’re looking for the walls, ceilings and for the roof outside. That’s what they’re really looking for is the integrity of the structure.”

The agency says there’s already some minor flooding in some of the state’s rivers. The possibility of three to six inches of rain added to that is a cause for concern for them.

