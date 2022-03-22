First Lady Jill Biden to visit St. Jude this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Bluff City this week.

She plans to make a stop at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, her visit to St. Jude will “highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers.”

It’s part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

She will also be visiting Colorado and California.

