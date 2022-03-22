First Alert to thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A line of rain along a cold front will continue to push through our area today.

Heavy rain will be likely along and west of the Mississippi River this morning and then other areas in north Mississippi and west Tennessee will see thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain will slowly taper off this evening.

Rainfall amounts up to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts are expected.

This may result in flash flooding through early evening, especially in urban or other poor drainage areas.

A Flood Watch will be in effect through 7pm tonight.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the Mid-South from 7 AM to 7 PM today. (WMC)

There is also a Wind Advisory through this evening with south winds gusting to over 30 mph.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 PM today for all of north Mississippi and portions of east Arkansas and west Tennessee. (WMC)

Additionally, some strong to severe storms are possible across the Mid-South later today.

The most likely area affected will be north Mississippi between 11 AM and 7 PM

Severe weather risk for today, March 22, 2022 (WMC)

