First Alert to rain, thunderstorms, wind, and the potential for flooding Tuesday

By Ron Childers
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent, but slow moving storm system will push through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to much of the area. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for the entire Action News 5 coverage area and a WIND ADVISORY for counties along and south of I-40. Both will go into effect at 7 AM and remain until 7 PM. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches will be possible in many areas along with wind gusts for 25 to 35 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers, a Southeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain along with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and gusting and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain ending during the evening, a Southwest wind at 10 MPH, and lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 50s, and lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows again in the upper 30s to near 40. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

