FedEx Express flight leaving Memphis Saturday with relief supplies for Ukrainian refugees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx Express chartered cargo flight is leaving Memphis Saturday for Poland, packed with relief supplies to support Ukrainian refugees.

FedEx Express team members will load a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft with 76 tons of medical supplies provided by Direct Relief. The donations include an emergency field hospital, medicines and supplies. Direct Relief representatives will receive the supplies on the ground in Warsaw, Poland

The flight is part of FedEx’s $1.5 million donation to relief efforts for Ukrainians impacted by the conflict.

