Bluff City Life: Monday, 22 Mar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: Dream Upon a Dress
Wish upon a star, hope for the best, meet one woman who dreamed upon a dress, and now, her custom designs transform young girls into princesses.
Mirna Fernandez | Owner of Dream Upon a Dress | facebook.com/DreamUponaDress
Laidback luxury. This farm resort lets you retreat and relax down south, and we take a look at what you can experience if you’re planning a getaway.
Addressing & Overcoming Job Burnout
Burnout on the job...it’s all too common. We’re breaking down the symptoms you might miss AND how you can recover from the fallout that comes with it.
Dr. Kevin Stephens | Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare of the MidSouth | uhc.com
Craze Memphis Rage Room & Go Ape Axe Throwing
Aim and chuck! The art of axe throwing is taking over and we’re finding out how you can learn to hit that bulls eye.
Into the Wild at the San Diego Zoo
Explore four ecosystems in one spot. See how this zoo completely immerses visitors into the wild and teaches unknown facts about the animals that live there.
With age comes bone density loss. See how technology is making it easier to catch diseases and the ways you can keep your bones stronger, longer.
Telisa Franklin | President & CEO of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com
The Silent Cause of Early Heart Disease
Heart disease could go undetected and have silent causes. The ways to uncover your risk factors to better fend for your health.
Katherine Wilemon | Founder & CEO of Family Heart Foundation
Dr. Mary McGowan | Chief Medial Officer of Family Heart Foundation | morefamiliesmorehearts.org
