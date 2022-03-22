Bluff City Life: Monday, 22 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Dream Upon a Dress

Wish upon a star, hope for the best, meet one woman who dreamed upon a dress, and now, her custom designs transform young girls into princesses.

Mirna Fernandez | Owner of Dream Upon a Dress | facebook.com/DreamUponaDress

Retreat & Relax

Laidback luxury. This farm resort lets you retreat and relax down south, and we take a look at what you can experience if you’re planning a getaway.

Addressing & Overcoming Job Burnout

Burnout on the job...it’s all too common. We’re breaking down the symptoms you might miss AND how you can recover from the fallout that comes with it.

Dr. Kevin Stephens | Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare of the MidSouth | uhc.com

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare of the MidSouth

Craze Memphis Rage Room & Go Ape Axe Throwing

Aim and chuck! The art of axe throwing is taking over and we’re finding out how you can learn to hit that bulls eye.

Add Adventure to Your Bluff City Life with a Trip to Craze Memphis Rage Room & Go Ape Axe Throwing

Into the Wild at the San Diego Zoo

Explore four ecosystems in one spot. See how this zoo completely immerses visitors into the wild and teaches unknown facts about the animals that live there.

Maintaining Bone Health

With age comes bone density loss. See how technology is making it easier to catch diseases and the ways you can keep your bones stronger, longer.

Celebrating Women in Memphis

Telisa Franklin | President & CEO of WAVN the Trend | telisafranklin.com

The Silent Cause of Early Heart Disease

Heart disease could go undetected and have silent causes. The ways to uncover your risk factors to better fend for your health.

Katherine Wilemon | Founder & CEO of Family Heart Foundation

Dr. Mary McGowan | Chief Medial Officer of Family Heart Foundation | morefamiliesmorehearts.org

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.