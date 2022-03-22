Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
ALEC ranks Governor Bill Lee 6th best governor

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has released its second “Governors Scorecard.” It examines three main categories including execute policy, economic performance, and fiscal policy.

Lead Researcher Donna Arduin joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what contributed to Governor Bill Lee’s classification as a 5-star governor.

Click here to check out the entire report.

