Airport reinstalling Memphis artist’s photograph after social media backlash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is reinstalling a piece of art at the center of a social media firestorm.

The piece called “Constellations VIII/Golden Fields” by Memphis artist Tommy Kha depicts an Asian Elvis. It was among $1.5 million worth of local artwork added to the renovated concourse, drawing praise for its richness and diversity, but the airport removed Kha’s self-portrait last week saying they received complaints from Elvis fans.

Action News 5 spoke with Kha Monday night. He said, “My intentions right now are to focus on preventing this from happening to other artists.”

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Scott Brockman, president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority, apologized to Kha and said they would reinstall the artwork after hearing from the community. Read his statement below:

Read the complete statement from Scott Brockman, president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority:

Over the past 24 hours, we have heard from many in our community regarding the temporary removal of Tommy Kha’s artwork in the new concourse. The Airport Authority appreciates the support that the community has shown for Tommy and we have made the decision to reinstall the artwork. We apologize to Tommy for the effect that this ordeal has had on him.

As stated yesterday, when the airport created its art program, our goal was to purchase and display artwork that did not include public figures or celebrities but made an exception in this case.

The Airport Authority will continue to emphasize local artists, diversity, and inclusion with this art program, and we will explore additional best practices to address how we handle complaints and public feedback about our artwork.

The airport’s reversal comes after a social media firestorm and high-profile Mid-South artist sounding off about the artwork’s removal.

The Memphis Airport Authority – now a target on social media – after removing the piece.

“That’s insane. So sorry Fly Memphis made such a ridiculous decision. Great piece and perfect for displaying in our beautiful new terminal,” said one person.

Another showing support stating, “Memphis has your back. Let’s get it back on the wall!”

Kha’s self-portrait was one of dozens of new pieces by local artists on display in Concourse B at Memphis International. But his is the one one taken down.

On Monday, Brockman said they “received a lot of negative feedback from Elvis fans… As a result, the airport determined it was best to temporarily remove the piece while we determine our best path forward.”

“We should celebrate our artists now and above all protect our artists,” said filmmaker Craig Brewer.

Brewer is a Memphian known for directing hits like “Hustle and Flow” and “Coming 2 America.” He says the airport should do better.

“The biggest cash crop that this city has is it’s arts, people come from all over the world to celebrate our musical legacy and when they come here the thing that I always hear from people is how diverse and how beautiful and how much the city is celebrating local artistry,” said Brewer.

Brewer has known Kha for over a decade and has worked with him.

“I talked to Tommy last night, and I think the saddest thing about all this is just everybody who knows Tommy Kha, you know he’s celebrated around the world, his art and photography is hung in galleries all over the country and he’s such a proud Memphian,” said Brewer.

The airport said they were open to the possibility of commissioning new artwork by Kha to replace the one they took down to which Kha responded on Twitter Tuesday: “I am not doing recommission, I rather see another artist(s) take my place.”

He went on to say it would be the third time his work was changed, saying, “What I originally submitted, was changed to the (now) removed works.”

He ended by saying, “I literally tried to avoid being in this situation.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.