Warm day ahead, First Alert to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another warm day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be clouds mixed in this afternoon, but we will still see considerable sunshine. It will be windy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Showers will start popping up after 10 pm and then widespread rain will arrive by early tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front arrives in the Mid-South, Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still reach the mid 60s with gusty south winds. A Flood Watch will be in effect on Tuesday for most of north Mississippi. Rainfall totals could exceed 3″ in parts of Mississippi. High temperatures will be down to the lower 60s Wednesday and clouds will stick around. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will feature more sunshine with afternoon highs near 60.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the 40s.

