Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Warm day ahead, First Alert to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another warm day with high temperatures in the mid 70s. There will be clouds mixed in this afternoon, but we will still see considerable sunshine. It will be windy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Showers will start popping up after 10 pm and then widespread rain will arrive by early tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front arrives in the Mid-South, Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still reach the mid 60s with gusty south winds. A Flood Watch will be in effect on Tuesday for most of north Mississippi. Rainfall totals could exceed 3″ in parts of Mississippi. High temperatures will be down to the lower 60s Wednesday and clouds will stick around. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will feature more sunshine with afternoon highs near 60.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

One dead after fatal crash on I-240
One dead after fatal crash on I-240
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
One killed, at least 27 wounded in shooting at Arkansas car show
Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
Penny Hardaway after loss to Gonzaga
Memphis Tigers tournament run comes to an end in close loss to No. 1 Gonzaga
Billy Ray Turner during March 2022 trial
Final witnesses called in murder trial of basketball star

Latest News

Tracking a cold front that will bring rain & storms Tuesday
Another warm day Monday with rain & storms arriving Tuesday
Tracking a cold front that will bring rain & storms Tuesday
Sagay's Sunday night First Alert Forecast 3/20/22
Rain and storms will arrive Tuesday
Sunday evening First Alert Forecast
The SPC has placed parts of Mississippi in a Marginal Risk (1/5).
First Alert to thunderstorms with heavy rain Tuesday