Spike in diesel prices hurt private truckers at the pump

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expensive diesel prices nationwide are causing private truckers to adjust in order to continue.

In just one month, the average cost of a gallon of diesel in the United States has risen by $1.50, and private truckers say that number at the pump is hurting their income.

”I used to pay like 1,600 a week. But now which is like $2,000 or over. It depends where you go, you know, to go like the west, it’s like $6 a gallon and more,” said private trucker Mindaugas Ringy.

According to AAA, the average price of diesel fuel in Mississippi is around $4.91 per gallon and that number is even higher on the west coast.

The Mississippi Oil and Gas Board says the most recent “spike” in fuel prices is due to the war in Ukraine and inflation.

Some truck drivers say they are choosing to switch back to commercial driving for other companies to avoid having to personally pay out of pocket at the pump.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

