Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SNEAK PEAK: Jurassic Quest heads to Memphis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jurassic Quest is headed to Memphis April 1-3 at the Renasant Convention Center. It is said to be largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the United States.

Park Ranger Marty Hoffman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about what people can expect and what is new for 2022, including an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

One dead after fatal crash on I-240
One dead after fatal crash on I-240
Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
One killed, at least 27 wounded in shooting at Arkansas car show
Penny Hardaway after loss to Gonzaga
Memphis Tigers tournament run comes to an end in close loss to No. 1 Gonzaga
Billy Ray Turner during March 2022 trial
Final witnesses called in murder trial of basketball star

Latest News

An epidemiologist who works at UofSC says the recent spike closely aligns with lifting...
Health dept. closes 3 testing locations in Shelby County
SNEAK PEAK: Jurassic Quest heads to Memphis
Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Search continues for suspects wanted in mass shooting at Ark. car show
Billy Ray Turner
Prosecution rests its case against Billy Ray Turner after six days of testimony of Lorenzen Wright’s murder