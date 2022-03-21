SNEAK PEAK: Jurassic Quest heads to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jurassic Quest is headed to Memphis April 1-3 at the Renasant Convention Center. It is said to be largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in the United States.

Park Ranger Marty Hoffman joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about what people can expect and what is new for 2022, including an interactive scavenger-hunt style adventure.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

