Search continues for suspects wanted in mass shooting at Ark. car show

Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUMAS, Ark. (WMC) - Authorities in Arkansas are investigating a mass shooting that left one person dead and nearly 30 others wounded.

According to Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened Saturday in the small town of Dumas which is 90 miles Southeast of Little Rock.

ASP says two individuals exchanged gunfire during the car show killing 23-year-old Cameron Schaffer and injuring 28 others -- six of those injured were children.

”The bottom line on this is just two individuals start, got in a gunfight,” said ASP Colonel Bill Bryant. “It was no mass shooting, intended in this. It was two individuals who got into gun fighting, exchanged gunfire. And unfortunately, we had multi victims of the shooting incident.”

The car show was organized by the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization. The event was held to promote nonviolence.

An event organizer said the group is standing behind the community and sharing their condolences with those who were hurt.

