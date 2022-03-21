Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Glorianne Winter was coming home from the grocery midday Sunday, and as she pulled into her driveway off Tulane Road in the Nesbit community of DeSoto County, someone was flagging her down.
“My neighbor across the street was trying to talk to me, and he pointed where it had moved onto the grass,” Winter said.
The “it” Winter is referring to is a strange plastic bag that she originally thought was trash.
It had rocks inside to keep it weighed down, as well as something else, a flyer for the Ku Klux Klan, reading “Save our land. Join the Old Glory.”
“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”
We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
Winter, who is white, said she hurts for her black neighbors.
“I’m appalled enough,” she said. “Think how they feel with the persecution they’ve had all these years, and then there it is on their driveway.”
“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never had anything like this happen,” said Willie Ann Smith.
Smith grew up just down the road from where Winter’s house is.
She now lives in Southaven but came back to her mother’s house on Sunday as soon as she heard of what was in the driveway.
When we spoke with her late Sunday afternoon, her family hadn’t touched the bag.
It just sat there.
“Will they be coming back? Are they going to do anything else more than just throwing that in our driveway?” Smith said.
On the back of the flyer was a typed out statement titled “White and Proud!”
“I don’t see how they think this would persuade anyone to do anything that wasn’t already there mentally,” Winter said.
“We feel, very strongly now, that while this may look small now this matter needs to be investigated before it explodes,” said Pastor Robert Tipton, President of the DeSoto County chapter of the NAACP.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office states, “Obviously we do not endorse this behavior, but it is not a criminal act. As long as the person(s) do not enter someone’s property, there is nothing the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department can do.”
Tipton hopes this raises the county’s awareness to recognize any future activity.
“Racism is one of those things that has to get out of the way before we can grow as a people,” Tipton said.
“Maybe we need to join together and get like a neighborhood watch type thing or at least... we already look out for each other, those that we know. That’s the kind of place it is down here,” Winter said.
Winter said a friend contacted her Sunday, saying their neighborhood in East Hernando also received these same flyers.
Winter said she loves her neighborhood and hopes her feeling toward this area isn’t “sullied” by this instance.
For now, she said there’s definitely a bad vibe in Nesbit.
