Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable

Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes.

The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of Sept. 1, 2023, and was delivered nationally to Walmart stores.

No related injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fatal crash on I-240
One dead after fatal crash on I-240
Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
One killed, at least 27 wounded in shooting at Arkansas car show
Penny Hardaway after loss to Gonzaga
Memphis Tigers tournament run comes to an end in close loss to No. 1 Gonzaga
Billy Ray Turner during March 2022 trial
Final witnesses called in murder trial of basketball star

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Scene of mass shooting at Arkansas car show
Search continues for suspects wanted in mass shooting at Ark. car show
Ukrainian forces are using every available weapon to strike back against Russian attacks.
Ukraine reuses abandoned Russian military equipment
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south