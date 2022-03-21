Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the uptick in the new subvariant of omicron BA.2, including if she is concerned about another COVID wave here in the Mid-South.

She also talked about how COVID-19 research could lead to a turning point in understanding and treating other diseases and conditions, like cancer.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

