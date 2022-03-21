Prosecution rests its case against Billy Ray Turner after six days of testimony of Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After six days of testimony, the prosecution rested its case against the man accused of killing basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

This comes as the final witnesses were called over the weekend.

Billy Ray Turner is facing three charges including first-degree murder for the 2010 shooting death of Lorenzen Wright. Turner took the stand Saturday where he made the decision to not testify.

Over the course of the trial, nearly a dozen witnesses took the stand. Witnesses included a Memphis police detective, Wright’s mother and the state’s key witness, Jimmie J. Martin, the cousin of Sherra Wright, Lorenzen’s ex-wife. He was the only witness with testimony that places Turner in the middle of the plot to kill Wright.

The state called a detective to the stand who was surveilling Turner and Sherra in 2017 before they were arrested. The jury was shown pictures the detective took of a meeting between the two after Sherra flew to Memphis following reports the alleged murder weapon was found in a Mississippi Lake.

The detective testified that while they couldn’t hear the conversation between Turner and Sherra, they found it suspicious.

The defense asked for a motion of acquittal saying the state did not meet the burden of proof as most of their case lies on the testimony of confessed co-conspirator Jimmie Martin.

The defense called his testimony contradictory, but Judge Lee Coffee denied that motion.

Jennifer Bogan was the only witness called by the defense.

She testified that Turner was at her cookout on the evening of Sunday, July 18, 2010. Hours before investigators believed Wright was killed.

Investigators believe Wright died a few minutes after midnight on July 19 after he placed a 911 call to Germantown police.

Jury deliberations will begin following closing arguments.

While the jury will consider charges Turner was indicted on, they’ll also have the option to find him guilty of lesser charges like second-degree murder.

