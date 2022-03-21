New Gaisman Community Center coming fall 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar project in the Berclair neighborhood Monday. City leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the brand-new Gaisman Community Center.

The new 22,000 square foot facility will include a gymnasium with an elevated walking track, fitness center, community room, game room, art space, and small conference room.

“The Gaisman Community Center has been the heart of this community since the late 1950′s, 1960′s, but the building had become tired, and not as welcoming and not as up to date and we’re going to tear it down and redo it, because we want to engage kids more,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Strickland says he hopes the revitalization of Gaisman Park and Community Center will have broad impact not only on the neighborhood, but also the city as a whole.

“It also has a side benefit of engaging young people which you hope reduces crime,” said Strickland.

Funding for the $12 million project comes from the $200 million Accelerate Memphis Plan, with almost $75 million earmarked for parks.

“All 120 developed parks in the city will get some attention,” said Strickland.

Rachel Rodriguez, who lives nearby and comes to Gaisman Park often was there for the groundbreaking with her two boys.

“I was shocked, like I’m really excited, the outside building, just the straight walls it’s just beautiful. I had no idea about the walking track,” said Rodriguez.

Other improvements will be made to walking paths, sports fields and field lighting.

Rodriguez said she survived an assault at a nearby outdoor recreation area back in December, and that she looks forward to the new Gaisman Community Center providing a safe place for her and her family to exercise in the future.

“And so to think about like I could come to this place and be safe and exercise it’s wonderful, I’m really excited for the community,” said Rodriguez.

The current Gaisman Community Center, park and pool will be closed during construction, which is expected to take 18 months; the new center should open by Fall 2023.

