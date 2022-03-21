Advertise with Us
Memphis Man walks 14+ hours in honor of World Down Syndrome Day

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is walking 14+ hours across the city in honor of World Down Syndrome Day.

This is the 5th year Josh Greer has organized the Walkin’ in Memphis: World Down Syndrome Day Awareness Walk.

Josh joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk via Facetime at he was walking down Poplar Avenue to share why this event is personal to him.

At each stop, Josh raises the global symbol for Down Syndrome in support of awareness and inclusion.

His goal is to raise $21,000. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and the Mid-South to continue to expand programs for individuals and the families they serve.

Click here to donate and follow Josh’s journey

