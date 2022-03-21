Advertise with Us
Memphians lend support to Supreme Court nominee as confirmation hearings begin

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in hearings of the...
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson appears on Capitol Hill Monday to take part in hearings of the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider her nomination to the Supreme Court.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Senate began confirmation hearings Monday for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

If confirmed, Jackson would become the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Supreme Court confirmation hearings have been contentious in recent years and this week could be challenging as Jackson’s record is scrutinized.

But the historic nature of her nomination means people are paying close attention.

“As an elected official, as a Black woman, as an attorney, this is a day that we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. And I had to be here for this historic day,” said Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis.

Akbari traveled to Washington D.C. along with State Senator London Lamar, D-Memphis, and State Representative Karen Camper, D-Memphis, to show support for Judge Jackson during confirmation hearings.

They joined other Black women leaders from across the country outside the Supreme Court building Monday.

“Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination is absolutely historic,” said Akbari. “It says to every Black woman who has been qualified, but who has not had the opportunity to serve as a Supreme Court justice, that now is our time.”

Marquita Bradshaw knows a thing about making history.

In 2020, she became the first Black woman to win a statewide nomination of a major party in Tennessee when she ran for the U.S. Senate.

She says Judge Jackson has already inspired so many.

“Even how she styles her hair shows young Black women, young Black girls everywhere that you are enough,” said Bradshaw. “If you work hard, if you get the qualifications, you can go anywhere.”

But the confirmation process won’t be smooth sailing.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, like Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, accused Jackson of being an activist judge who is soft on crime.

“You once wrote that every judge has personal hidden agendas that influence how they decide cases,” Blackburn said during her opening statement to Jackson on Monday. “I can only wonder what’s your hidden agenda. Is it to let violent criminals, cop killers, and child predators back to the streets? Is it to restrict parental rights and to expand government’s reach into our schools and our private family decisions?”

Akbari and Bradshaw say they’re confident Jackson can defend her record and show why she has the qualifications to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Senators and Jackson gave their opening statements Monday.

The confirmation hearings continue Tuesday when Senators begin asking questions to Jackson.

To watch the confirmation hearings and read opening statements, visit the Senate Judiciary Committee’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

