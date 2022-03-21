Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health dept. closes 3 testing locations in Shelby County

An epidemiologist who works at UofSC says the recent spike closely aligns with lifting...
An epidemiologist who works at UofSC says the recent spike closely aligns with lifting restrictions and reopening different sectors of daily life in the state.(WIS)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is scaling back COVID-19 testing at several county testing sites.

As of this week, the Collierville Public Health Clinic, Millington Public Health Clinic and the COVID-19 Response Unit on Dividend Drive are no longer performing COVID-19 tests.

SCHD says they’re closing the sites where demand for tests has dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

One dead after fatal crash on I-240
One dead after fatal crash on I-240
Residents in DeSoto County found plastic bags in their driveways with a flyer for the Ku Klux...
Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
One killed, at least 27 wounded in shooting at Arkansas car show
Penny Hardaway after loss to Gonzaga
Memphis Tigers tournament run comes to an end in close loss to No. 1 Gonzaga
Billy Ray Turner during March 2022 trial
Final witnesses called in murder trial of basketball star

Latest News

Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
Doctor discusses potential health hazards of permanent daylight saving time
5 mistakes to avoid if you can’t sleep
5 mistakes to avoid if you can’t sleep
Best Life: Ballet for seniors, an ageless exercise
Best Life: Ballet for seniors, an ageless exercise
Best Life: Ballet for seniors, an ageless exercise
Best Life: Ballet for seniors, an ageless exercise