Health dept. closes 3 testing locations in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is scaling back COVID-19 testing at several county testing sites.

As of this week, the Collierville Public Health Clinic, Millington Public Health Clinic and the COVID-19 Response Unit on Dividend Drive are no longer performing COVID-19 tests.

SCHD says they’re closing the sites where demand for tests has dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

