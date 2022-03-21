First Alert to thunderstorms with heavy rain Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms to the Mid-South on Tuesday.

Showers will start popping up after 10 pm Monday and then widespread rain will arrive by early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain will continue through the afternoon.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Rainfall totals will be 2-3″ in most areas.

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the Mid-South from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON (WMC)

The strongest and most organized storms will remain closer to the Gulf Coast, but there could be just enough instability in the Mid-South to experience isolated thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms will have heavy rain and frequent lightning. Some storms could also have gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (WMC)

