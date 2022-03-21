First Alert to a changing weather pattern tomorrow as rain & storms move in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One last dry day across the Mid-South before a cold front move in overnight and into tomorrow, bringing heavy rain. A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Northern Mississippi.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers arriving overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain & thunderstorms with heavy rain possible. Highs in the mid 60s with breezy southeasterly winds at 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: As a cold front arrives in the Mid-South, Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will still reach the mid 60s with gusty south winds. Rainfall totals could exceed 3″ in parts of Mississippi. High temperatures will be down to the lower 60s Wednesday and clouds will stick around. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and lows again near 40. Friday will feature more sunshine with afternoon highs near 60.

WEEKEND: It will be mostly sunny over the weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the 40s.

