Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Women in Memphis Music Concert Series

Miz Stefani | Creator of WiMM (Women in Memphis Music) | linktr.ee/Connectwomeninmemphismusic

Jonesville General Store Open Since 1847

Cherry Blossom Picnic

Gina Harris | Executive Director of Education & Events for Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org/cherryblossompicnic

Committed To Improving Communities

Julie Yenichek | Senior Director, Community Relations at Lowe’s | lowes.com/hometowns

Paul Hollahan | Chief Development Officer at Points of Light | pointsoflight.org

The Tastes Of St. Patrick’s Day

Chef Catherine Fulvio | instagram.com/catherinefulvio_chef | trulygrassfed.com

Hand-Pulling Peppermint

The Power Of Fragrance

Linda G. Levy | President of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) | fragrance.org

Women in Memphis Music Concert Series pt. 2

Alice Hasen & Rachel Maxann | Co-Collaborators for WiMM (Women in Memphis Music) | linktr.ee/Connectwomeninmemphismusic

Latest News

Bluff City Life
Women in Memphis Music Concert Series
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 March pt. 1 of 8
Jonesville General Store Open Since 1847
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 March pt. 2 of 8
Cherry Blossom Picnic
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 March pt. 3 of 8