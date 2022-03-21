Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 16 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Women in Memphis Music Concert Series

Miz Stefani | Creator of WiMM (Women in Memphis Music) | linktr.ee/Connectwomeninmemphismusic

Jonesville General Store Open Since 1847

Cherry Blossom Picnic

Gina Harris | Executive Director of Education & Events for Memphis Botanic Garden | membg.org/cherryblossompicnic

Committed To Improving Communities

Julie Yenichek | Senior Director, Community Relations at Lowe’s | lowes.com/hometowns

Paul Hollahan | Chief Development Officer at Points of Light | pointsoflight.org

The Tastes Of St. Patrick’s Day

Chef Catherine Fulvio | instagram.com/catherinefulvio_chef | trulygrassfed.com

Hand-Pulling Peppermint

The Power Of Fragrance

Linda G. Levy | President of The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) | fragrance.org

Women in Memphis Music Concert Series pt. 2

Alice Hasen & Rachel Maxann | Co-Collaborators for WiMM (Women in Memphis Music) | linktr.ee/Connectwomeninmemphismusic

