Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Honoring the Fallen through Instruments of Heritage

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Pipes & Drums | scsopipeband.com

The Irish Language

Horst King | President of Memphis Irish Society | memphisirish.com

Celtic Crossing’s St. Patrick’s Day Event

DJ Naylor | Owner of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub | 903 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 | celticcrossingmemphis.com

Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special

Little Elvis Tribute Artist Contest

L-Vis | Memphis Native Elvis Tribute Artist | nashvilleelvisfestival.com

Tax Opportunity or Tax Trap?

Chris Orestis | CSA & President of Retirement Genius | retirementgenius.com

The Facts Behind Elvis’ Story

Sally Hoedel | Author of “Destined to Die Young”

