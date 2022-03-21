Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: Honoring the Fallen through Instruments of Heritage
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Pipes & Drums | scsopipeband.com
Horst King | President of Memphis Irish Society | memphisirish.com
Celtic Crossing’s St. Patrick’s Day Event
DJ Naylor | Owner of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub | 903 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 | celticcrossingmemphis.com
Little Elvis Tribute Artist Contest
L-Vis | Memphis Native Elvis Tribute Artist | nashvilleelvisfestival.com
Chris Orestis | CSA & President of Retirement Genius | retirementgenius.com
Sally Hoedel | Author of “Destined to Die Young”
