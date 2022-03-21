Bluff City Life: Thursday, 17 Mar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Honoring the Fallen through Instruments of Heritage

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Pipes & Drums | scsopipeband.com

The Irish Language

Horst King | President of Memphis Irish Society | memphisirish.com

Celtic Crossing’s St. Patrick’s Day Event

DJ Naylor | Owner of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub | 903 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 | celticcrossingmemphis.com

Elvis’ 1968 Comeback Special

Little Elvis Tribute Artist Contest

L-Vis | Memphis Native Elvis Tribute Artist | nashvilleelvisfestival.com

Tax Opportunity or Tax Trap?

Chris Orestis | CSA & President of Retirement Genius | retirementgenius.com

Celtic Crossing’s St. Patrick’s Day Event

DJ Naylor | Owner of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub

Chef Reny Alfonso | Head Chef of Celtic Crossing Irish Pub

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub | 903 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 | celticcrossingmemphis.com

The Facts Behind Elvis’ Story

Sally Hoedel | Author of “Destined to Die Young”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.