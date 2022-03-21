Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Friday, 18 Mar

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Walkin’ in Memphis for World Down Syndrome Day

Josh Greer | Founder of Walkin’ in Memphis | dsamemphis.org | twitter.com/walkininmem

Bluff City Life Feature: More Than A Meal

St. Patrick Catholic Church | Feeding the Hungry Sundays after Services | stpatsmemphis.org

The Wing Guru’s Expansion

Billy Richmond, Jr | The Wing Guru, Inc. | thewingguru.com

Lives Being Changed by Body Art

Sickside Tattoo Studio | 1721 Dancy Blvd, Horn Lake, MS 38637 | sicksidetattoostudio.com

The Safest Cars for Teen Drivers

Crash Course on Creating the Perfect Pie

Promoting Healing & Emotional Wholeness

Brennan Steele | Author & Educator | Guided Healing Journal | instagram.com/breathebrotha

Bluff City Life Feature: Giraffe Facts from Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo | Open Daily: 9 am - 6 pm | 2000 Prentiss Pl | memphiszoo.org

