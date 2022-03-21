Bluff City Life: Friday, 18 Mar
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Walkin’ in Memphis for World Down Syndrome Day
Josh Greer | Founder of Walkin’ in Memphis | dsamemphis.org | twitter.com/walkininmem
Bluff City Life Feature: More Than A Meal
St. Patrick Catholic Church | Feeding the Hungry Sundays after Services | stpatsmemphis.org
Billy Richmond, Jr | The Wing Guru, Inc. | thewingguru.com
Lives Being Changed by Body Art
Sickside Tattoo Studio | 1721 Dancy Blvd, Horn Lake, MS 38637 | sicksidetattoostudio.com
The Safest Cars for Teen Drivers
Crash Course on Creating the Perfect Pie
Promoting Healing & Emotional Wholeness
Brennan Steele | Author & Educator | Guided Healing Journal | instagram.com/breathebrotha
Bluff City Life Feature: Giraffe Facts from Memphis Zoo
Memphis Zoo | Open Daily: 9 am - 6 pm | 2000 Prentiss Pl | memphiszoo.org
