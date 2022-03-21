Advertise with Us
Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol

FILE - Rep. Don Young’s office announced the congressman’s death in a statement Friday night.
FILE - Rep. Don Young’s office announced the congressman’s death in a statement Friday night.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in U.S. House history, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on March 29, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday.

Young’s office announced the congressman’s death in a statement Friday night. He was 88.

Young, who was first elected to the U.S. House in 1973, was known for his brusque style. He was elected in 2020 to serve his 25th term as Alaska’s only member.

Pelosi’s office said a formal ceremony will be held with the Young family, which will be open to invited guests. Following the memorial service, there will be a viewing open to members of Congress.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

